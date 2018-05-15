Injured bald eagle found in Vancouver receiving treatment at Audubon Society

An injured bald eagle found on the side of SR-14 in Vancouver is receiving treatment at the Audubon Society of Portland.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn tweeted Tuesday that drivers and another trooper located the bird on the highway near Ellsworth Road and contacted the Audubon Society on Tuesday.

An Audubon Society spokesperson said the bird is an adult eagle that had suffered a compound wing fracture.

Staff is working to wrap the wing and stabilize it, while giving the eagle pain medication. A veterinarian will later conduct a full examination.

The eagle’s prognosis is considered unknown at this point, however the injury appears to be fairly recent, which can allow for better healing when given proper treatment.

The eagle is a healthy size and weight.

What caused the injury is not known, but Audubon Society workers said it could have been hit by a car or involved in a fight with another eagle.

