Police searching for man with knife who robbed bank in downtown Portland

Police are searching for a man armed with a knife who robbed a bank in downtown Portland on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the U.S. Bank branch on the 400 block of Southwest Harrison Street at 2:38 p.m.

Employees told police the robber displayed a knife and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, 5 feet 2 inches tall with a skinny build and a scruffy beard. Witnesses said the suspect appeared to be “hunched over” during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Robbery Detail Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov or the Portland office of the FBI at 503-224-4181.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.