Family says Mt. Hood climber died while waiting for help; sues for $10 million

The family of a man who fell while climbing Mount Hood last year is suing Clackamas County for $10,000,000.

32-year-old John Jenkins, of Seattle, died while waiting for authorities to rescue him near Hogsback climbing area, the family says.

The family alleges responders took more than four hours to arrive on scene after another hiker in the area called 911.

Jenkins, who fell at least 600 feet down steep terrain, died as responders arrived with a helicopter and attempted to transport him, according to family’s suit. The suit states the initial call for help was made eight minutes after Jenkins fell.

911 operators who received the call transferred it to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, who told the caller to contact Timberline ski patrol, according to court documents.

The climber was not a skier and the fall occurred outside the ski area.

In a statement Tuesday, county officials extended condolences to the Jenkins family and said it is confident that the facts of the case will show that the sheriff’s office and dispatchers responded appropriately.

