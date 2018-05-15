Gresham police ask for help finding possible witnesses to officer-involved shooting

From left to right: Wanda Howard, Stephanie White and James Davidson. (CCSO)

Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding three witnesses they say might be connected to an officer-involved shooting that occurred last month and involved an armed suspect.

Officers believe Wanda Gyles Howard, 44, Stephanie Beach White, 37, and James Davidson, 31, may have information related to the shooting, which occurred April 30 near Southwest Highland Drive and Southwest 11th Street, and would like to talk with them.

During the April 30 response, deputies say the armed suspect stole a minivan, rammed a patrol vehicle and then fled from police, sans van, on West Powell Boulevard.

During the pursuit, an officer fired his weapon at the suspect. The suspect was identified by police Saturday as Vasile William Manta, 36.

Manta was also identified Monday as the man shot by a deputy in southeast Portland parking lot.

Manta was arrested after getting shot Monday and rushed to a Portland-area hospital with critical injuries.

The department is asking anyone with information about Howard, White or Davidson’s whereabouts to call them as soon as possible at 503-618-2719.

