Historic building in downtown Portland to become OSU headquarters

A plan to transform a historic building in downtown Portland into Oregon State’s Portland Headquarters is underway.

The Meier and Frank building located on Southwest 5th Avenue and Alder has roots dating back to the 1850s.

The department store was founded in 1857 while OSU traces its roots back to 1856 when it was the area’s first community school for higher education.

The two deeply rooted Oregon icons are looking ahead to transforming the building into Beaver Nation.

"This is a very big deal its part of the continuation of Oregon State University history, being a state-wide university, OSU College of Business Dean Mitzi Montoya said. “And so coming to Portland is the next step in creating access to excellent higher education."

Skip Frank told FOX 12 he used to spend his summers working at Meier and Frank when his grandfather was once head of the store.

“I never would have imagined in my wildest dreams that this would ever be a place where there are classrooms and people are actually learning things,” Frank said.

Most of the redesigning will take place inside the building.

Frank said he's glad the city worked to make sure the exterior of the building's history will remain untouched.

OSU plans to have five classrooms and 50 offices for personnel and athletics department.

The university plans to open by the fall 2018 term.

You can see what programs will be available at the new campus here.

