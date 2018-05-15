Salem, Keizer to vote on $619.7 million bond measure

The Salem-Keizer School District is hoping voters will pass a $619.7 million bond measure, some of which would improve safety and security at schools in the district.

This was all too timely for one school which was hit by a thief over the weekend. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend someone broke into Auburn Elementary School and stole some of their electronics.

Staff at the school said they hope the bond passes as part of the money would help make major security upgrades to the school.

On Tuesday, Auburn Elementary Principal Katie Shumway showed FOX 12 some of the projects that would be done if the bond is passed.

“When they do the addition,” Shumway said. “It will come off of this part of the building and it will be a two-story addition. It will essentially bring all of these guys in. We will use those portables for a while while they finish the rest of the construction and then we will be able to bring everybody inside.”

The school has so many students they added 11 portable classrooms to accommodate.

Opponents of the bond measure worry about the added property tax. The district said if passed, property taxes would go up by $1.24 per $1,000 dollars of assessed property value. That’s roughly $248 dollars per year on a home valued at $200,000 dollars.

Opponents also worried about the added cost to lower-income families.

Ballots for the May Primary are due in by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.