Power outage in Salem due to fallen tree

A downed tree caused a power outage in Salem on Tuesday.

Salem police responded to the down power line on Washington Street South around 7:30 p.m.

Due to the downed power line, the traffic signals on Commercial Street from Owens to Madrona and on Liberty Street from Superior to Owens are out.

Drivers are advised by police to avoid using Commercial Street or to drive with caution.

PGE has a crew on the scene working on the downed line.

It will take a couple of hours to restore the power and traffic signals, according to PGE.

