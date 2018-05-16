Kevin Barton wins Washington County DA race after opponent concedes election

Longtime Washington County prosecutor Kevin Barton will be the next Washington County district attorney.

His opponent, criminal defense attorney Max Wall, conceded the race after early returns were announced Tuesday night.

Wall said he entered the race 10 weeks ago to “ensure our district attorney goes through an election, not a coronation.” He then said, “I wish District Attorney-elect Kevin Barton the best as he approaches the challenges ahead.”

When Washington County District Attorney Bob Hermann announced it was his last year on the job, Barton, the chief deputy district attorney and an 11-year veteran of the department, decided to run for the position.

Barton had been running uncontested until the March 6 filing deadline.

Campaign finance records showed that Wall’s campaign was funded by several donors, including the Oregon Law & Justice PAC, the Safety & Justice PAC with ties to Washington D.C. and multi-billionaire George Soros.

Nike Executive Phil Knight responded to the flood of donations to Wall’s campaign with a $25,000 contribution to Barton’s election effort.

