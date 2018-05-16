Wife says attack that left man in coma at Salem park doesn’t add up

A Salem man is in a medically-induced coma after an attack at Hoodview Park Saturday night.

Salem police say that attack happened on a basketball court at the park around 9 p.m. Officers say Lucio Fernandez, 26, was in-and-out of consciousness when they found him. They believe he suffered a head injury.

Fernandez's wife, Jazmine Fernandez, says she has no idea what happened and doesn’t understand why anyone would hurt her husband. She says she and Lucio have two children together and that she first heard about the attack at 3 a.m. Sunday.

“I actually got a message on Facebook that he was in the Salem Hospital in a coma,” Jazmine said. “He always takes care of me and the boys, that’s why it’s really hard for me, cause’ he’s always like the Superman in the family. I’ve never had to take care of him or do this for him.”

Jazmine says she feels that something about the situation doesn't add up; Lucio was walking home from having dinner at a nearby restaurant when the attack occurred, and, to her knowledge, he doesn't frequent the park.

“That’s why it’s really strange, that he would even go and play basketball with a whole bunch of strangers,” Jazmine said.

Salem police say they're not sure what sparked the fight and don't know if one or multiple people attacked Lucio.

His family says it could be a week before he is released from the hospital as doctors continue to monitor his condition. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Lucio's medical bills.

Salem Police say there is no indication the attack was gang-related. The department is actively investigating and says it does not have a suspect description to share.

