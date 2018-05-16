Police: Man arrested after shooting at Newport apartment complex; two people injured

A 59-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a shooting injured two people at a Newport apartment complex.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 7000 block of Northeast Echo Court at around 9:14 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned two victims were shot over a neighborhood dispute and that the suspect, identified as Franklin L. Tomes, had retreated into his apartment. Officers secured the area and set a perimeter around Tomes' apartment.

Police said officers were able to get the two victims from their apartment. The victims were taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, and later transferred to Corvallis, where they are said to be stable.

Oregon State Police's SWAT Unit, along with officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Toledo Police Department, responded to the scene to assist.

Police said SWAT negotiators made phone contact with Tomes at around 2:21 a.m., and after a brief negotiation, Tomes voluntarily surrendered.

Tomes was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of four counts of recklessly endangering, two counts of pointing firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree assault, and two counts of attempt to commit a crime.

