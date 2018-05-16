Police: 9-year-old girl hospitalized after being hit by SUV while riding bike in Gresham

A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being hit by an SUV while riding her bike in Gresham.

Emergency crews and officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Southeast Caruthers Street and Southeast 179th Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Police said investigators believe a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading westbound on SE Caruthers when it collided with the 9-year-old girl who was riding in the street with her friends.

According to police, the girl was not wearing a helmet when she was hit. She was taken to an area hospital with trauma injuries to her head. Her current condition is not known at this time.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 31-year-old man from Gresham, remained at the scene.

The East Metro Vehicular Crimes Team is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.