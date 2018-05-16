On the Go with Joe at Oregon Military Museum - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Oregon Military Museum

CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) -

Armed Forces Day is Saturday, so a place where military history honored is putting on a special event.

The Oregon Military Museum, located at 15300 Southeast Minuteman Way in Clackamas, is hosting the annual Living History Day at Camp Withycombe on Saturday.

On display will be authentic military equipment vehicles, including some that still are operational.

Living History Day is a free event and will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

