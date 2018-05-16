Crime Stoppers offering reward in 2011 N. Portland deadly shooti - KPTV - FOX 12

Crime Stoppers offering reward in 2011 N. Portland deadly shooting

Posted: Updated:
Shalamar Alte Edmond (Family photo/Portland Police Bureau) Shalamar Alte Edmond (Family photo/Portland Police Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau are asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that happened in north Portland in 2011.

On May 16, 2011, officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of North Trenton Street and Newman Avenue around 12:03 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 18-year-old Shalamar Alte Edmond dead on the ground.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Edmond died of gunshot wounds.

According to police, detectives learned that Edmond was walking home from his girlfriend's house when he was shot. No suspect information is available.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Submit an anonymous tip: 

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823 

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

For more information visit:  http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.