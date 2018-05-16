Crime Stoppers offering reward in 2011 N. Portland deadly shooting

Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau are asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that happened in north Portland in 2011.

On May 16, 2011, officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of North Trenton Street and Newman Avenue around 12:03 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 18-year-old Shalamar Alte Edmond dead on the ground.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Edmond died of gunshot wounds.

According to police, detectives learned that Edmond was walking home from his girlfriend's house when he was shot. No suspect information is available.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

