WSP identifies pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on SR-14

Authorities have released the name of the person who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Vancouver last Thursday.

The crash happened in the eastbound lane of State Route 14 near Columbia Shores Boulevard around 9:15 p.m.

The Washington State Patrol said 64-year-old Nils C. Legernes, of Portland, was attempting to cross SR-14 when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Legernes was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSP said no charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle.

