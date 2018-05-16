Clackamas Co. deputies arrest mail theft suspect after search in SE Portland

Clackamas County deputies captured a suspect Wednesday morning who is accused of a string of mail thefts.

Deputies said the crime spree started in Happy Valley around 2:45 a.m.

When authorities tried to pull over the suspect's vehicle, he took off and led deputies on a high speed chase.

The chase ended at Southeast 139th and Foster Place. The suspect abandoned his vehicle, ran between a couple homes and disappeared.

Deputies said the suspect left a trail of mail behind him after he fled. Letters and packages were also found inside his vehicle.

A K-9 team was brought in to search for the suspect. Air support was also called in to help search. The suspect was not located in the area where the chase ended.

Deputies said they have arrested the suspect before and decided to try an address they had for him.

Deputies went to the Seneca Terrace Apartments just off Southeast Fuller Road and contacted a woman who they say is the suspect's girlfriend. Deputies said the woman told them her boyfriend wasn't with her in the apartment. However, deputies saw his clothes on the floor and when he tried to bolt, deputies caught him.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested and could face federal charges. If convicted, he could face significant prison time.

Deputies said the girlfriend was also arrested for hindering prosecution for lying.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.