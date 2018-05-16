Paris train hero Alek Skarlatos running for Douglas Co. commissioner

One of the men who thwarted a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train is running for a county commissioner seat in western Oregon.

The News-Review reports 25-year-old Alek Skarlatos announced his candidacy Tuesday to become a Douglas County commissioner.

The former Oregon National Guardsman from the small city of Roseburg and two friends - Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone - were traveling in Europe in August 2015 when they incapacitated a heavily armed gunman.

They re-enacted the encounter in the movie "The 15:17 to Paris," which was directed by Clint Eastwood and released earlier this year.

Skarlatos says he wants to bring more jobs to the rural county if elected.

Skarlatos is pursing the seat vacated by Republican Gary Leif, who recently left the position to become a state lawmaker.

