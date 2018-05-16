Salem man sentenced for falsely renting home, stealing tires

An Oregon man who tried to rent out a home he does not own has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

The Polk County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that Brandon Grimes of Salem tried to rent the home to a couple after posting a fraudulent ad online.

A jury convicted him of identity theft in that case, and Grimes subsequently pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the theft of tires from Walmart and Les Schwab.

He was also convicted of tampering with a witness.

In addition to prison time, Grimes must pay full restitution and spend two years on post-prison supervision.

