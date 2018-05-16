Finalists selected for first Portland Rose Festival Canine Court

Some of the finalists selected for the Portland Rose Festival Canine Court. (Rose Festival)

Twenty finalists have been selected for the first Portland Rose Festival and Grand Floral Parade Canine Court.

The Rose Festival announced last month that the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade would feature a “canine grand marshal.”

Around 150 dogs and one cat were nominated to be on the court. Applicants ranged from service dogs to companion pets, puppies, seniors and special needs dogs.

The 20 finalists will participate in the Canine Coronation Ceremony on May 23. A panel of celebrity judges will choose the five members who will be part of the parade, including the canine grand marshal.

The public is invited to attend the event at the Heathman Hotel. It begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. VIP tickets are $25 and come with a goodie bag and reserved seating.

The nominees are:

B.B., Wirehair Dachshund, 3 years old

Bruno, Cockapoo, 6 years old

Burt Usher, Terrier Mix, 9 years old (pictured above)

Diesel, English Mastiff, 2.5 years old

Ezekiel James, Husky/Shepherd Mix, 10 years old

Filly, English Springer Spaniel, 9 years old

George, Pit Bull/Basset Hound Mix, 10 months old

Gucci, Black Labrador, 6 years old

Jackson, Pembroke Welsh Corgi, 12 years old

Mango, Siberian Husky, 3 years old

Matilda, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, 6 months old

Miles, French Bulldog, 9 years old

Mister Darcy, Airedale Terrier Mix, 2 years old

Molly, Golden Doodle, 2 years old

Ponyo, Pomeranian/Chihuahua Mix, 7 years old

Professor Schnitzel, Mini Dachshund, 13 years old

Rusty, Golden Retriever, 8.5 years old

Sebastian Grey, Chinese Crested, 10 years old

ShellBea, Newfoundland, 6 years old

Timmy, Cairn Terrier, 14 years old

