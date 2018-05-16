Finalists selected for first Portland Rose Festival Canine Court - KPTV - FOX 12

Finalists selected for first Portland Rose Festival Canine Court

Some of the finalists selected for the Portland Rose Festival Canine Court.
Twenty finalists have been selected for the first Portland Rose Festival and Grand Floral Parade Canine Court.

The Rose Festival announced last month that the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade would feature a “canine grand marshal.”

Around 150 dogs and one cat were nominated to be on the court. Applicants ranged from service dogs to companion pets, puppies, seniors and special needs dogs.

The 20 finalists will participate in the Canine Coronation Ceremony on May 23. A panel of celebrity judges will choose the five members who will be part of the parade, including the canine grand marshal.

The public is invited to attend the event at the Heathman Hotel. It begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. VIP tickets are $25 and come with a goodie bag and reserved seating.

Follow this link for photos of all the finalists.

The nominees are:

  • B.B., Wirehair Dachshund, 3 years old
  • Bruno, Cockapoo, 6 years old
  • Burt Usher, Terrier Mix, 9 years old (pictured above)
  • Diesel, English Mastiff, 2.5 years old
  • Ezekiel James, Husky/Shepherd Mix, 10 years old
  • Filly, English Springer Spaniel, 9 years old
  • George, Pit Bull/Basset Hound Mix, 10 months old
  • Gucci, Black Labrador, 6 years old
  • Jackson, Pembroke Welsh Corgi, 12 years old
  • Mango, Siberian Husky, 3 years old
  • Matilda, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, 6 months old
  • Miles, French Bulldog, 9 years old
  • Mister Darcy, Airedale Terrier Mix, 2 years old
  • Molly, Golden Doodle, 2 years old
  • Ponyo, Pomeranian/Chihuahua Mix, 7 years old
  • Professor Schnitzel, Mini Dachshund, 13 years old
  • Rusty, Golden Retriever, 8.5 years old
  • Sebastian Grey, Chinese Crested, 10 years old
  • ShellBea, Newfoundland, 6 years old
  • Timmy, Cairn Terrier, 14 years old

