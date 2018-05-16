Police ID man who crashed at Oregon City gas station, died after - KPTV - FOX 12

Police ID man who crashed at Oregon City gas station, died after running onto Hwy 213

Police have identified the man who crashed at an Oregon City gas station and then died after he ran into traffic on Highway 213 and was hit by a car.

Emergency crews responded to the Chevron station on Clackamas River Drive and Highway 213 at 3:37 a.m. Monday.

Police said 37-year-old John William Pundyk of Oregon City drove his SUV into the gas pumps and started a fire. Moments later, Pundyk ran into the northbound lanes of Highway 213.

He was struck by a passing vehicle and died from his injuries.

Firefighters put out the fire at the gas station.

The northbound lanes of Highway 213 were shut down for several hours while police investigated both incidents.

The Oregon City Police Department is still investigating the events leading up to the initial crash and no further details were released Wednesday.

