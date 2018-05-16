Police: Man arrested in NE Portland on drug and weapon charges

Portland police arrested a man on drug and weapon charges in northeast Portland on Wednesday morning.

Officers assigned to patrol in Portland's Lloyd District and Irvington and Hollywood neighborhoods responded to a parking lot at the Safeway located at 1100 Northeast Broadway Avenue around 9:50 a.m.

A white sedan was seen by officers parked in the upper parking lot of the Safeway and the person inside of the sedan was the suspect of an illegal drug activity investigation from the prior week.

An officer contacted the suspect, identified as Tristan Gladstein, 22, and they found evidence of illegal drug possession.

During the investigation, officers found heroin, material to package and distribute heroin, over $700 dollars in cash and a firearm inside the car.

Gladstein was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Gladstein faces charges of delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public and a warrant out of the San Francisco County Sheriff's Office for vandalism.

