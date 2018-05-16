Police identify 86-year-old woman hit, killed crossing street in SE Portland

Police have identified the 86-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in southeast Portland.

Dorothy Anderson of Portland was hit by a man driving a Jeep Cherokee on the 16900 block of Southeast Division Street the night of May 8.

Investigators said Anderson was crossing Division Street when she was hit. She was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries.

The 30-year-old driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.

Police previously said the woman who was hit was 87 years old.

