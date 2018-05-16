City Council approves Mayor Wheeler's 2018-2019 budget

The City Council approved Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposal for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The vote puts to rest months of budget meetings and forums with community members about how the city’s money should be spent.

An increase in patrol officers for the Portland Police Bureau, restored funds to four community centers and a boost in homeless services are included in the bill.

The budget will now head to a tax supervising commission for review and a final seal of approval.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.