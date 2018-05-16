Salem youth homeless shelter becomes reality, thanks to McKay High School students

A Salem teen’s idea to raise several hundred thousand dollars to open a youth homeless transition center in the Cherry city is about to become a reality.



Raul Marquez set out several months ago to raise more than $400,000 dollars to buy a home to turn into a youth homeless center. A month ago, he met that goal and the United Way of the Mid-Willamette valley was able to purchase a home off 15th Street in Salem.



“That was pretty exciting,” Marquez said. “I was able to be there on the day of and they actually gave me the pen they signed with which is cool, I keep it around with me all the time.”



On Wednesday, Marquez gave FOX 12 a tour of the home. He said he’s even surprised himself with how fast everything has come together.



“It seems very surreal,” Marquez said.



Once renovations are complete Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action will run the program out of the home.



“The way the things have come together here recently has been nothing short of amazing,” Community Action Executive Director Jon Reeves said.



The center will be able to house up to 10 people ages 11-17.



“This will be an opportunity for them to have that healthy stable safe place to be,” Reeves said.



“I know this provides a safe environment where anyone who is in need of the services can reach out and try to seek that support that might not be provided without this home,” Marquez added. “By this fall we are expected to be able to start operating and providing these services for in our community which is a good feeling.”



The United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley said over 120 different donors contributed over $400,000 dollars for the project. The biggest donations came from the Oregon Legislatures which donated $200,000 dollars, the United Way, $100,000 dollars, Madrona Hill Foundation, $25,000 dollars and Capitol Auto Group gave $20,000 dollars.



The youth shelter will be called "Taylor’s Place" and is tentatively set to open Sept. 4th. Until then crews will be renovating the house.



The first workday is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and volunteers plan to do some yard work and may begin tearing up the carpet.



For more information visit www.unitedwaymwv.org/.



