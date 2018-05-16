Man pleaded guilty to manslaughter, receives 6 plus year in pris - KPTV - FOX 12

Man pleaded guilty to manslaughter, receives 6 plus year in prison

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV Image) (KPTV Image)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for a crash that left a bicyclist dead.

Kurtis Linn, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault, and DUII charges on Wednesday.

Investigators said Linn was driving near Southeast Stark and 212th at a high rate of speed on Oct. 8th.

He crashed into another car before hitting Albert Sawdon, who was on his bicycle.

Sawdon died at the scene, according to medical personnel.

Linn was sentenced to 75 months in prison and his driver's license was revoked for life.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.