Man pleaded guilty to manslaughter, receives 6 plus year in prison

A man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for a crash that left a bicyclist dead.

Kurtis Linn, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault, and DUII charges on Wednesday.

Investigators said Linn was driving near Southeast Stark and 212th at a high rate of speed on Oct. 8th.

He crashed into another car before hitting Albert Sawdon, who was on his bicycle.

Sawdon died at the scene, according to medical personnel.

Linn was sentenced to 75 months in prison and his driver's license was revoked for life.

