Deputies: Man found stabbed at convenience store in Troutdale

Deputies: Man found stabbed at convenience store in Troutdale

(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) -

A man was stabbed at a Plaid Pantry on Wednesday evening.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the victim's girlfriend, Charlee Banzel,45, in connection with the stabbing. 

Deputies reported to a stabbing at the Plaid Pantry located at Southwest 257th Avenue and West Columbia River Highway.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Banzul is facing charges of second-degree domestic violence.

The investigation is on-going and will be referred to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

