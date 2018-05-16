Second man gets life in prison for deadly shooting during Salem marijuana robbery

A second man has been sentenced to life in prison for a deadly shooting during a robbery involving marijuana at a home in Salem.

Denzel Hawthorne, 24, was convicted of murder late last month. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 30 years before being eligible for parole.

A second man, Eloy Carrera Jr., 22, was sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 25 years in February.

Investigators said Hawthorne shot and killed 44-year-old Brett White in August 2016.

Prosecutors said Carrera is from Illinois and Hawthorne is from Michigan and they came to Oregon looking for drugs, with no other ties to the state.

Deputies said White’s son was the intended target of the robbery, but White was shot when he charged at the robbers. Court documents state both men pointed guns at people in the home.

The defense argued Hawthorne had the mental capacity of an 11-year-old and should not be sentenced under Measure 11 guidelines. The judge denied that request, and also denied a motion for a mistrial.

Hawthorne spoke in court Wednesday and said he is sorry for what happened.

The victim’s family also spoke.

“You had no right and you knew it was wrong to just walk into my home. You had choices, I begged you to put down your gun to just talk to us,” said Lorrie White, the victim’s wife.

