Man hit by car in Beaverton remembered by community members

A long-time WinCo employee and community member was hit and killed while crossing the street on his way to work and community members remember his impact.

Beaverton police said Charlie Atkinson, 47, was crossing the street on Friday morning when he was hit by a car turning left onto Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard.

Atkinson died several days later at the hospital.

Police said the driver had a green light and Atkinson also had the right away as the crosswalk was on but police said neither of them saw each other.

WinCo employees told FOX 12 Atkinson worked there for more than 20 years and was dedicated to his work.

One shopper said Atkinson's death is a major loss for the community.

“To see someone you’ve seen so frequently not like a great friend or anything but just a face that you always said hi to and to learn that he passed it just, you know, it really hits you,” WinCo shopper Dennis Imrie said.

Atkinson also made stops at McMenamins close by and employees said they’re still processing the news that he’s gone.

Another friend said Atkinson was the bat boy for several years of a co-ed softball team.

“Charlie was like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day,” Melissa Atkinson said. “No matter what situation, no matter he always had a smile on his face. He always greeted you with a hug. He was just the greatest person that I’ve ever known. He was just one of those people that the minute you saw him your whole day got better.”

Police said the driver stayed on scene and is not facing any criminal charges

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.