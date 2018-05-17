Police: One person critically injured in shooting at SE Portland restaurant

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Le Bistro Montage early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the restaurant, located at 301 Southeast Morrison Street, at around 12:34 a.m.

According to police, officer learned that people reported hearing multiple gunshots at the restaurant and that people had taken shelter inside a locked room in the restaurant.

When officers arrived to the scene, they searched the area but did not locate any victims or suspects. They did locate evidence of gunfire and evidence that someone was injured.

Police said as officers continued their investigation, a victim of the shooting arrived at a Portland hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim is said to be in critical condition.

According to police, they believe this was a targeted shooting and that there is no immediate danger to the public. No suspect information has been released.

The Gang Enforcement Team is leading the investigation. Criminalists with the Forensics Evidence Division are also helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact PPB Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092 or Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.