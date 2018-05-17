Firefighters rescue small dog from NE Portland house fire, no injuries reported

Crews responded to a house fire in northeast Portland late Thursday night.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the fire, located in the 4700 block of Northeast 89th Avenue, at around 11 p.m.

PF&R said the fire was located in the basement of the home and crews were able to extinguish the fire.

All human occupants were able to get out of the home safely, but crews had to rescue a small dog that was still inside.

No injuries were reported.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

