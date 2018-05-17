On the Go with Joe at TMK Creamery

The public can connect with local dairy farmers to see what a day in their lives looks like with a new cheesy experience.

TMK Creamery, located at 27221 South Dryland Road, has opened its doors and now offers tours.

Guests can come learn about dairy farming and meet the creamery’s “cows-lebrities.”

Additionally, a dairy store is coming soon to TMK Creamery.

Learn more at TMKFarms.com.

