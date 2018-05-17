Vancouver substitute teacher arrested, accused of sexually abusing 16-year-old student

A substitute teacher with Evergreen Public Schools is accused of sexually abusing a high school student.

Mark Anthony Lugliani, 59, of Battle Ground, was arrested on Tuesday and is being charged with child molestation in the third degree.

In court documents, police say Lugliani sexually abused a 16-year-old student who has muscular dystrophy. The alleged abuse happened on March 29.

According to court documents, the student claimed Lugliani forced her into a classroom closet and inappropriately touched her. The student said the day after the incident, Lugliani attempted to have sexual contact with her, but she refused.

Court documents say that the student did not see Lugliani again. Then on May 3, Lugliani told the student he was at the school and asked her to meet him. The student then told a school counselor that Lugliani had sexually assaulted her on March 29.

Lugliani made his first court appearance on Wednesday. He has been released on a $40,000 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for May 30.

FOX 12 reached out to Evergreen Public Schools for comment, and they responded with the following statement:

Mark Lugliani, who has been a substitute teacher, primarily in secondary schools, for Evergreen Public Schools since 2012 is no longer working for the district. He was removed from the substitute list immediately after the district was informed that he was the subject of a police investigation involving potential misconduct with a minor. We have cooperated with law enforcement in the investigation, and at this point, it appears to be confined to one incident which happened while he was a substitute in a general education high school classroom. As required by Washington state law, all staff, including substitutes, must pass background and fingerprint checks through FBI and Washington State Patrol databases before being allowed in schools. Those required checks were performed on Mr. Lugliani.

