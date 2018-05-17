Bicyclist dies from injuries sustained in NW Portland crash

A bicyclist that was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a truck has died from his injuries.

Officers responded to the crash, located in the 2700 block of Northwest Nicolai Street, at 8:04 a.m.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found an injured man and a bicycle on the ground.

According to police, investigators believe the bicyclist, later identified as 50-year-old Daniel Feldt, of Portland, exited a parking lot, traveled into the eastbound lane of NW Nicolai and crashed into a passing truck.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The victim was seriously injured and was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment. On Thursday, police said the man died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division is continuing to investigate the crash.

This was the 17th traffic fatality in the City of Portland in 2018.

