Affidavit: 15-year-old Vancouver girl shot Beaverton man she met on dating site

A 15-year-old girl from Vancouver has been arrested in connection with a Beaverton shooting that happened last Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Raelyn G. Domingo was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

On May 11, deputies responded to the shooting at a home in the 8600 block of Southwest Muledeer Drive. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 56-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The sheriff's office said the man was able to provide a description of the female suspect. Deputies searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Domingo. Detectives also learned that she was the suspect in an unrelated robbery that happened in Camas early Saturday morning.

With help from the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Camas and Vancouver Police Departments, and the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Domingo was taken into custody in the Mill Plain area at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday.

Court documents state the Beaverton victim first had contact with the suspect on an online dating site and he believed she was 19 or 20 years old. She also described herself as a certified nursing assistant.

They met in person at a gas station parking lot in Beaverton and he drove them to his house, where he paid her $260 and they smoked from a vape pen, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states the suspect went into the bathroom, and when she came out she produced a gun and fired once, shooting the victim in the stomach.

She demanded more money, according to court documents, but the man said he had given her all he had and the suspect left the house.

Court documents state the victim’s wife walked detectives through the home after the shooting and she noted that several things were out of place, but she could not immediately identify if anything was missing.

Detectives later connected Domingo to a home invasion robbery in Camas at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim in that case said he was robbed by “known acquaintances,” according to court documents, with one of Domingo’s “male acquaintances” firing a gun into the ceiling before leaving.

Police said a victim was assaulted during the robbery.

Five people in total were arrested in connection with the Camas case. Police identified three of those suspects as 19-year-old Jamil R. Timpke, 20-year-old Evan B. Barajas and 20-year-old Keonte D. Scott. Scott was already in the Clark County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Investigators compared photos of Domingo from her dating site profile, her Facebook page and her yearbook photo from Heritage High School to confirm they were all the same person, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Domingo is enrolled at Heritage High School, but she has not attended class since March 21.

Domingo is being held at the Clark County Juvenile Center on a Washington County arrest warrant for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault, both are Measure 11 charges.

Domingo is also facing a charge of first-degree robbery from Camas police.

The sheriff's office said Oregon will seek her extradition from Washington.

