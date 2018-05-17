Injured bald eagle found on SR-14 recovering at Audubon Society of Portland

An injured bald eagle that was found on the side of State Route 14 is recovering at the Audubon Society of Portland.

The Washington State Patrol said drivers and another trooper found the adult female bald eagle on the highway near Ellsworth Road and contacted the Audubon Society on Tuesday.

An Audubon Society spokesperson said the bird suffered a compound wing fracture and head trauma. When the bird was found, it was unable to walk and could not fly.

Staff at the Audubon Society have stabilized the wing and are giving the bird pain medication. They say she is not eating well, so they have been force-feeding her.

The bald eagle also is having trouble standing and spends most of her time lying down, which staff says lets them know that she is not feeling well.

Staff believe her wing fracture can heal, but they are still worried about what else may be wrong.

"The thing that we're most worried about is actually the head trauma. We're also not sure if there are other things going on internally that we just haven't been able to appreciate yet," said Lacy Campbell with the Audubon Society of Portland. "She's pretty injured and pretty subdued but she does have a lot of fight in her so when we do restrain her and hold her for treatment, she does get a little feisty. So that is really promising to me."

What caused the injury is not known, but Audubon Society workers said it could have been hit by a car or involved in a fight with another eagle.

