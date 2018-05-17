Marylhurst University announces school will shut down by the end of 2018

Marylhurst University is closing down.

The Marylhurst University Board of Trustees announced Thursday that the school will stop all operations by the end of 2018.

The announcement was made to faculty and staff Thursday morning.

Administrators reported, “Like many small, private liberal arts colleges and universities, Marylhurst has seen a steady decline in enrollment since the end of the Great Recession.”

At the start of the 2013-2014 fall term, 1,409 students were enrolled at Marylhurst. By fall term 2017-2018, the university enrollment had declined to 743 students. Projections for next fall showed further decline.

The university is working with 81 students who could complete their degrees by the end of summer 2018 by taking additional summer classes.

Administrators are also preparing individualized transfer plans for the estimated 324 students remaining this fall to help ensure they’re able to complete their degrees.

Academic advisers will be available to answer immediate questions from students, and meetings and information sessions are being scheduled with other colleges and universities, financial advisers, human resources and others in the coming days.

“Nearly 125 years ago, the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary created Marylhurst to provide a Catholic and liberal arts post-secondary education to people of all faiths and backgrounds, encouraging students to pursue the ideals of competence, ethical leadership and service,” said Marylhurst University President Melody Rose. “We know today that we have completed that mission with vision, faith, and courage. As our students and faculty process this news, we remain committed to providing support to help them move forward with pursuing their educational and career goals. Our goal is to assist our entire community in finding a safe landing in whatever their educational or professional future holds.”

