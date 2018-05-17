Sheriff’s office ID’s deputy who shot man outside SE Portland Burger King

A 12-year veteran with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shot a wanted man outside a Southeast Portland Burger King Monday, critically injuring him, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputy Matt Ferguson shot Vasile Manta, 36, in the restaurant’s parking lot Monday afternoon.

Ferguson shot Manta after Manta put his car in reverse and rammed Ferguson and another deputy’s unmarked van.

Manta was immediately arrested and provided medical assistance, then rushed to a Portland-area hospital. No deputies or community members were hurt.

Manta faces charges of attempted aggravated murder and identity theft.

The sheriff’s office says deputies continue to investigate.

Ferguson is on paid administrative leave, per standard policy, until the investigation and grand jury are complete.

