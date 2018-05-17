Group to collect hundreds of bikes in Portland, donate to kids

The bikes will be stored in a warehouse, refurbished by volunteers and donated at no cost. KPTV photo.

A new community partnership will collect hundreds of children’s bicycles in Portland this weekend.

Providence Health and Services and Free Bikes 4 Kidz, a national nonprofit, will be collect bikes at 10 locations throughout Portland and Vancouver Saturday and gift them to several youth organizations.

The bikes will be stored in a warehouse, refurbished by volunteers and donated at no cost, Kurt Wolfgang, Free Bikes 4 Kidz operations director, said.

“Regular physical activity is a super important part of healthy lifestyles, so when kids are able to start an activity they can continue their entire lives, like bicycling, they sent those habits early,” Wolfgang said. “If they can get exercise and have fun at the same time, it’s all the better.”

Organizers estimate millions of bikes in the United States are unused or outgrown by kids each year.

They say they chose Portland as a campaign partner because of the city’s avid cycling culture, and hope the collection Saturday provides an opportunity for residents to put unused bikes back to good use.

