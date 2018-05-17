Local high school hosts 'superhero' themed field day for special needs students

Superheroes took over Jefferson High School on Thursday as the day was part of a “superhero” themed field day for special needs students.

The Portland Public School Motor Development team put together a variety of activities for special needs kids to enjoy in their favorite superhero costumes.

“We've got everything from parachute to an obstacle course, and all different levels of abilities are moving around the field and at their leisure,” Adaptive Physical Education Teacher Alana Burny said.

Organizers said the event was an opportunity for special needs students across the district to have a field day of their own.

This event used to be an annual tradition, but stopped a few years ago because of budget cuts and organizers said they hope they can continue to host it for years to come.

