Local veterans get surprise gift at a Clackamas grocery store

Five local veterans got a big surprise at a Clackamas grocery store Thursday morning.

Safeway and Eckrich Meats surprised the veterans with gift cards and a shopping spree.

Former Timbers player and FOX 12 contributor, Nat Borchers, was also on hand to celebrate with them.

“To be a part of something like this kind of event is so heartwarming because we need to remember that these folks put their lives on the line for our country, to protect our country, and they need to be recognized," Borchers said. “We gotta take care of them.”

One veteran told FOX 12 he enjoyed his shopping spree and look forward to future barbeques.

“I stocked up on some good groceries for upcoming BBQs and what have you, and really appreciate it. It was a lot of fun,” U.S. Navy veteran Bruce Polone said.

Safeway representatives told us they regularly collaborate with Eckrich Meats to help veterans across the region.

