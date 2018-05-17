Missing Vancouver man thrown from rowboat on Snake River

Multiple agencies are searching for a Washington state man last seen in a rowboat on the Snake River in Eastern Oregon.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office says Cu Van Tran, 76, was likely thrown from the boat on Brownlee Reservoir near Huntington, Oregon.

Tran, from Vancouver, has grey hair, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes and stands five-feet-one-inch tall, his family says.

A responding deputy spoke to Tran's family, who say they combed the area before calling law enforcement around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Family members told the sheriff’s office that Tran launched his rowboat from the Fox Creek shore Tuesday night, intending to help a relative in a second boat.

The second boat had become disabled, the sheriff’s office says, and a strong wind-and-rain storm in the area caused it to drift down shore about a mile from Fox Creek.

The relative in the second boat searched for Tran after the wind-and-rain storm, but was unsuccessful, and found his unoccupied boat near the shore.

The Baker County sheriff, three deputies, 10 search and rescue members, two deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho Power searched the nearby shoreline but have not found the missing man.

Anyone with information about Tran is asked to call the Baker County Sheriff's Office at 541-523-6415.

