Affidavit: Man started chainsaw in woman’s Clatsop Co. home, threatened to kill her

A man entered the home of a woman he didn’t know, started a chainsaw and threatened to kill her, according to court documents.

Loren Shaun Knapp, 56, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, burglary, criminal mischief and unlawful use of a weapon.

Deputies responded to a Westport home Tuesday evening on a report of a man chasing a woman with a chainsaw.

A woman told deputies she had never seen Knapp before in her life until he entered her home, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit states Knapp used the chainsaw on the woman’s bedroom door, couch and a kitchen cabinet door. The damage was estimated to be $675.

The woman told deputies she feared for her life and believed Knapp was going to kill her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Knapp was located near the woman’s home and taken into custody.

No other information was released about the case.

Knapp’s bail was set at $500,000 and he’s due back in court next week.

He has a long criminal history, including convictions for attempted arson, criminal mischief, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, third-degree assault and DUII.

