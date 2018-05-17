Hawthorne bridge to close for maintenance work on Sunday

The Hawthorne bridge will be closed to cars only on Sunday from 6 a.m. until as late as 6 p.m. for maintenance work, according to Multnomah County.

Crews will repair joints between deck sections, inspect electrical cables, and repair siding above traffic lanes during the closure.

Sidewalks on the bridge will remain open for bicyclists and pedestrians including participants in the National Alliance for Mental Illness walkathon.

The work will not affect river traffic that requires a drawbridge.

TriMet bus routes that normally use Hawthorne bridge will detour to Morrison bridge and Ross Island bridge while Hawthorne is closed.

For details on alternate bus routes visit trimet.org/#alerts and for information on bridge maintenance visit multco.us/bridges.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.