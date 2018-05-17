Unlicensed driver in fiery S. Oregon crash could have caused major forest fire, deputies say

Deputies suspect alcohol, speed and an inexperienced driver caused a fiery crash in southern Oregon Saturday that deputies say could have developed into a major forest fire.

The crash occurred on a side road about five south of Agness Road & Jerry’s Flat, which is roughly 11 miles east of Gold Beach, Oregon, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office says.

The four juveniles involved in the collision–three girls and a boy, deputies say–were not seriously hurt, though at least two of the girls were hospitalized with injuries.

Curry General Hospital, after receiving the two girls, alerted deputies to the unreported crash.

Deputies responded to the hospital and spoke with the girls, who shared the location of the crash and identified the other juveniles involved.

Deputies found the crash scene the next day and say the vehicle was “completely burned”, along with surrounding vegetation and trees.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that the juvenile who was driving at the time of the crash had an instructional permit, and not a license. They believe speed and alcohol may have also contributed to the crash.

The sheriff’s office said it was “remarkable” that no one was seriously hurt and that the blaze caused by the crash didn’t evolve into a major forest fire.

Deputies continue to investigate and expect citations to be issued. They say all information will be forwarded to the Curry County Juvenile Department.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.