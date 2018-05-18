Missing 12-year-old girl in Gresham found safe

Gresham police say a young girl reported missing Friday has been found and is safe.

Jordance Willis, 12, was reported missing early Friday morning. The department said she had last been seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers reported Friday night around 8:15 p.m. that she had been located.

The department thanked everyone who helped spread the word.

