Forest Service reopens several Gorge trails affected by Eagle Creek Fire

Several trails in the Columbia River Gorge are reopening for the first time since the Eagle Creek Fire.

The U.S. Forest Service said that three trails from Starvation Creek State Park and several short trails leading to lakes in the Mount Hood National Forest are reopening on Friday.

People can access Starvation Creek State Park only at Exit 55 from Interstate 84. The newly reopened segment of the paved Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail is the entry point for the Starvation Ridge Trail and Mt. Defiance Trail.

The Forest Service said that parking at Starvation Creek State Park is limited to 29 parking spots, so visitors are encouraged to head out early or go mid-week. Visitors can only park when there's room.

The short trails leading to Wahtum, Black, Bear, North, Rainy, and Warren Lakes have also reopened. Those trails are accessible from Forest Road 2820 or Forest Road 1310 in Mt. Hood National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

All of the newly reopened trails are on the eastern fringe of the Eagle Creek Fire area, and even though they are open, hikers may still encounter more hazards and damage from the fire.

Forest Service Rangers warn hikers to watch out for fire-weakened trees, downed trees, rockslides and washouts.

Some trails remain closed because they are still dangerous for hikers. Hikers who enter those areas will be cited and fined.

For more information on what areas are open or closed, visit www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/crgnsa/recreation

