Crime Stoppers offering reward in 2017 deadly shooting outside Beaverton strip club

Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that happened in Beaverton in 2017.

On May 19, 2017, officers and deputies responded to the Xpose Club, located at 10270 Southwest Canyon Road, at 1:35 a.m. on the report of a shooting.

Ramon Harris, 34, was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that the suspect or suspects, along with several potential witnesses, left the scene before law enforcement arrived to the scene. Detectives believe the shooting may be a gang-related incident.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

