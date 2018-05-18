Deputies: Two arrested in Cornelius for trying to steal $10K worth of generators

Washington County deputies arrested two men Friday morning after they tried to steal over $10,000 in generators.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a commercial alarm at Coastal Farm & Ranch, located at 3865 Baseline Street, at 3:22 a.m.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they saw a black Dodge Ram pickup leaving the parking lot with no headlights on and boxes visible in the back.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies stopped the pickup and found five brand new Honda generators. The five generators totaled $6,400.

Deputies searched the pickup and found a mask, gloves, and a keychain full of dozens of various car keys. According to the sheriff's office, a cell phone app was heard from inside the pickup monitoring police scanner traffic.

Deputies later discovered that the license plates on the pickup were stolen.

Back at the store, deputies found another Honda generator worth $4,000 and a pallet jack in the parking lot. They also found a security fence that was open, a broken lock, and bolt cutters.

Kenny Ross, 38, of Cornelius, and Curtis Vanzee, 54, of Portland, were arrested on charges of aggravated theft, burglary in the second degree, possession of burglary tools, and criminal mischief in the second degree. Vanzee was also charged with a probation violation.

The sheriff's office said surveillance video showed a third man was involved in loading the stolen generators into the truck. That man was not located and it is unknown how he fled the scene.

Deputies believe the suspects are likely involved in similar crimes around the metro area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.

