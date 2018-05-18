Do you love Gamay? MORE knows how to celebrate

The “I Love Gamay” festival kicks off this weekend, celebrating all things Gamay. MORE’s Molly Riehl chatted with The Nightwood Society’s Michelle Battista, who’s putting on the multi-day event, to learn more about the type of wine. Then, Molly learns what food pairs best with the wine at SE Wine Collective’s Oui! Wine Bar & Restaurant with Chef Althea Grey Potter.

For more information on the “I Love Gamay” festival, click here: www.ilovegamay.com/

