Do you love Gamay? MORE knows how to celebrate

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The “I Love Gamay” festival kicks off this weekend, celebrating all things Gamay. MORE’s Molly Riehl chatted with The Nightwood Society’s Michelle Battista, who’s putting on the multi-day event, to learn more about the type of wine. Then, Molly learns what food pairs best with the wine at SE Wine Collective’s Oui! Wine Bar & Restaurant with Chef Althea Grey Potter.

For more information on the “I Love Gamay” festival, click here: www.ilovegamay.com/

