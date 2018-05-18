On the Go with Joe with Eat Adventures

Portland is known for being a city with great food, and food carts. For those looking for a fun way to explore the local food cart scene, there’s a tasty tour for that.

Eat Adventures is Portland’s only driving food cart tour company.

Foodies can book a trip with the Eat Van and guide to go through a series of delicious stops for a city-wide culinary journey.

Tour goers can meet food cart owners and enjoy delectable dishes.

Tours are offered each week Wednesday through Saturday, last about three hours and start at the Heathman Hotel Tea Court, located at 1001 Southwest Broadway.

Learn more at EatAdventures.com.

