University of Oregon asks anti-illegal-immigrant group to change its O

The University of Oregon wants the politically conservative group Oregonians for Immigration Reform to stop using a green O logo on its website.

Though the logo is not identical to the one associated with the Ducks, the university has threatened legal action if the group does not "change the stylization of its O."

The Register-Guard reports the university sent the warning letter five days after a student group expressed its objection to the logo.

Oregonians for Immigration Reform is best known for its 2014 initiative campaign in which Oregon voters overturned a state law that let unauthorized immigrants get drivers cards from the state Department of Transportation. Now, the group advocates scrapping the state's sanctuary law.

The anti-illegal-immigration group did not return a phone call and email from The Register-Guard.

